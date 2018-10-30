Karius agent rules out early Liverpool return

The 25-year-old moved to the Super Lig champions on a two-year loan deal after Jurgen Klopp signed Alisson for a fee in the region of £67million.

Karius made two high-profile errors in last season's UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and there have been reports in Turkey that Besiktas is unconvinced by his quality after more erratic displays.

He was at fault for the opening goal in a 2-0 UEFA Europa League defeat to Malmo, having also been blamed for misjudging a cross on his debut against Bursaspor.

It has been suggested Besiktas would be keen to send him back to Anfield and sign striker Divock Origi instead, but his agent has dismissed the reports.

"Complete nonsense," Florian Goll said. "I wonder where such things come from. This news is absolutely untrue.

"Loris is on loan to Besiktas for two years – that's the situation. The club has no intention of ending this loan contract prematurely.

"It's fact that Loris is the clear number one at Besiktas, he played every game and showed good performances."