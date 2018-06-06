Jorge Jesus unveiled as Al-Hilal manager

Jesus had one year remaining on his contract with Portugal's Sporting CP but the 63 year-old opted to join Al-Hilal amid financial and political problems in Lisbon.

The former Benfica boss has the option of an additional year at Al-Hilal, who won the Saudi Pro League in 2017-2018 but failed to advance past the AFC Champions League group stage, after replacing former Paraguay coach Ramon Diaz.

Jesus had spent the previous 28 years of his career in Portugal with clubs including Braga and most recently Sporting CP, but his most successful period came at Benfica where he reached two Europa League finals and won 10 domestic trophies.

Sporting finished third last season, 10 points adrift of champion Porto.

However, the campaign was overshadowed by unrest after players and staff were attacked by a group of people at Sporting's training ground in May.

The incident, which saw striker Bas Dost receive several cuts to his head, took place just two days after a 2-1 loss to Maritimo – a result that meant Sporting missed out on Champions League qualification.

Outspoken president Bruno De Carvalho was also critical of the team following their Europa League exit to Atletico Madrid in April.