Icardi refuses to give up on World Cup dream

The Inter captain has been in sparkling form again for his club - netting 26 times in Serie A this season - and yet he continues to struggle to nail down a place in the Argentina squad.

Jorge Sampaoli has consistently looked to other options, leading Icardi to acknowledge that he may be made to wait another four years for his chance.

"I think the players that will go to the World Cup will be those who are really at their best," he told Ole.

"It can be [the right time to go]. I'm 25 years old, I've been captain of Inter for three years and I've created history for the club with my goals.

"I dream of going to the World Cup, whether that is now or later. I have that conviction. If it is not now, it will be later.

"Whether I am in or out of the squad, I am with my team-mates. [Sampaoli] knows that."

Lautaro Martinez is one forward who could pip Icardi to a FIFA World Cup place, but he will be welcomed with open arms at San Siro when he completes a move to Inter from Racing Club after the tournament.

"Lautaro is a great player who is having a very good season," Icardi added. "I hope, for the good of Inter and the player, that he can adapt in Italy in the best way.

"Coming to Inter, he will find someone who will help him with everything he needs."