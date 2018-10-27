LaLiga
Glenn Hoddle taken seriously ill

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has spent his 61st birthday in hospital after being taken seriously ill ahead of a television broadcast.

Hoddle was preparing for work in his role as a pundit for BT Sport when he collapsed. He was taken to hospital by paramedics, and reports later in the day suggested he was responding well to treatment.

"The condition is serious but Glenn is receiving specialist treatment and responding well," a spokesman said.

"Earlier today Glenn collapsed at the BT Sport studios — he received immediate medical attention on set and was transferred by paramedics to a hospital in London.

"His family are with him and would like to thank everyone for their support. They have also asked to respect their privacy at this time."

The UK-based sports broadcaster's main presenter, Jake Humphrey, had confirmed on Twitter that Hoddle had been taken ill, announcing BT's usual afternoon schedule had been cancelled ahead of their live broadcast of the Premier League game between Leicester City and West Ham United.

"Our friend and colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning," the tweet read.

"For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30 ko at Leicester.

"Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength."

Humphrey later tweeted an update on Hoddle's condition.

A club hero at Tottenham Hotspur, where he played for the majority of a celebrated playing career before later becoming manager in 2001, Hoddle was capped 53 times by England and scored eight international goals.

The stylish midfielder also represented Monaco under Arsene Wenger before operating as player/manager at Swindon Town and Chelsea.

Hoddle's work at Stamford Bridge saw him appointed as Terry Venables' successor with England and he led a Three Lions side featuring David Beckham and Michael Owen to the last 16 of the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

