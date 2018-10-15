Gascoigne hits back over Hall of Fame snub

Gascoigne – who played for Rangers between 1995 and 1998 – was recently voted into the Hall of Fame, but his induction was cancelled amid reports some SFA board members were planning to boycott the dinner on Sunday.

The former England international took to Twitter, writing: "I don't need to be in the Scottish Hall of Fame to be recognised as one of the best. I feel the love & support of the people and know I was the best."

He also posted footage of his iconic goal for England against Scotland at the 1996 European Championship and added the message: "NO HARD FEELINGS xxxx."

A statement released by the Hall of Fame last week read: "Further to consultation with the chair and members of the Scottish Football Hall of Fame committee, due to a number of factors including ongoing enquiries, and concerns over the state of Paul's health, it has been decided to withdraw the nomination of Paul Gascoigne at this time from this year's nomination process."