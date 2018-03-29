Football Easter eggs light up long weekend

Watch this mouth-watering line-up LIVE on beIN SPORTS

A marathon Easter Sunday awaits with 41 fixtures LIVE on beIN SPORTS, headlined by five blockbusters:

1) Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund, 2.30am AEST, beIN 1

Two of the Bundesliga's biggest giants face off in Der Klassiker this Sunday morning LIVE on beIN SPORTS 1.

2) LaLiga: Sevilla v Barcelona, 4.45am AEST beIN 2

Barcelona will be out to take a huge step towards wrapping up the league title, but it will be no easy feat against a Sevilla side flying high after sending Manchester United packing in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

3) Serie A: Juventus v AC Milan, 4.45am AEST beIN 1

Two of Italian football's glamour clubs face off with Juventus looking to extend its lead at the top of the table, while a resurgent AC Milan side will be desperate to keep its hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification alive.

4) MLS: LA Galaxy v LAFC, 5am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

All eyes will be on new superstar signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his new club LA Galaxy hosts LAFC for the first edition of the Los Angeles Derby comically dubbed 'El Traffico' by fans.

38 times Ibra dared to Zlatan

Find out if the Big Swede will 'dare to Zlatan' once again reaffirm his reputation as football's walking headline and deliver in his first game for the club.

5) Coupe de La Ligue final: PSG v Monaco, 5.05am AEST beIN 3

Just when you thought your Easter Sunday couldn't get any better, there's a cup final to add to the mix, with the two teams in first and second in Ligue 1.

Don't miss PSG's Coupe de La Ligue final LIVE on beIN SPORTS.

Full Easter Sunday fixture list: