Fiery Turkish Cup clash abandoned

Referee Mete Kalkavan paused the game on multiple occasions due to crowd trouble during Thursday's semi-final second leg at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Kalkavan was eventually left with little option but to stop the match early in the second half after Gunes was struck.

Besiktas coach Gunes fell to the ground and reportedly required stitches for a head wound following the incident, which happened after 55 minutes of the match.

Fener were on track to reach the final, having drawn 2-2 in the opening match, with former Real Madrid defender Pepe sent off for Besiktas in first half of the second leg with the score at 0-0.