Ex-Ghanaian FA president cops life ban

Kwesi Nyantakyi was found guilty of breaking FIFA rules relating to conflicts of interest, bribery and corruption and commission after an investigation by the Ethics Committee of world football's governing body.

"As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Nyantakyi," FIFA said in a statement.

"The decision was notified to Mr Nyantakyi today, and the ban comes into force immediately."

Nyantakyi was named president of the GFA in 2005 and became head of the West African Football Union in 2011 after incumbent Amos Adanu was suspended following allegations of corruption.

Also a member of the FIFA Council, Nyantakyi resigned from his three senior positions after he was given a provisional 90-day ban by FIFA in June this year.