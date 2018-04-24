Europe's most exciting league revealed

Watch the Bundesliga promotion play-offs LIVE on beIN SPORTS

There’s a remarkable race for survival in Germany's second division, with 14 of 18 teams at risk of relegation with three match days remaining.

All eyes are currently fixed on the UEFA Champions League, and the hotly contested title race in Serie A, but there’s another photo finish being overlooked in 2. Bundesliga.

Take VfL Bochum, home of Socceroos star Robbie Kruse, who in sixth place could still qualify for promotion play-offs, or suffer the dreaded drop in its last three matches.

10 points separate fourth-placed Jahn Regensburg and 16th placed FC St.Pauli after 31 rounds.