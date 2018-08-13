Dembele thunderbolt sees Barcelona past Sevilla

Sevilla president Jose Castro voiced objections over the Spanish season's curtain-raiser being taken away from its traditional two-legged format to be played in Morocco but Pablo Machin's side started the brighter.

Pablo Sarabia followed his three goals in the UEFA Europa League preliminary stages with a ninth-minute opener that was cancelled out by Gerard Pique three minutes from half-time.

Dembele put the injury misery that ruined his debut season in Catalonia behind him by blasting in a rasping right-footed strike via the crossbar, although there was a final twist

Ter Stegen brought down ex-Barca full-back Aleix Vidal, only to atone for his clumsiness by holding a tame spot-kick from Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.