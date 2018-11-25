De Jong plays down Johan Cruyff comparisons

The 21 year-old has been one of Ajax's most impressive players in a campaign that has left them second in the Eredivisie after 13 games and he starred in a 3-0 victory away at NAC Breda.

That win came after De Jong's important contributions for Netherlands in its 2-0 win over France and a 2-2 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

Responding to comparisons with one of football's most revered creative players, De Jong told De Telegraaf: "I do not try to attract too much of it, and I focus on what I have to do.

"It's nice to hear of course, but I'm really far from Cruyff's level, and I will never be, so I do not have any illusions about that."

De Jong has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move away from Ajax, with Barcelona reportedly interested in a deal that would take him to Camp Nou along with 19 year-old defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Teenager De Ligt has built on his impressive campaign in 2017-2018 with a string of good performances at the back for club and country, and he has been tipped as a contender for the Golden Boy award that recognises European football's best players under the age of 21.

"I do not consider myself a golden boy, I am a normal boy.

"Of course such a thing is nice, but I do not know if it will happen."