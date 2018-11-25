LaLiga
Football

De Jong plays down Johan Cruyff comparisons

Frenkie de Jong concedes he will never reach the level of Johan Cruyff despite his performances prompting comparisons with one of Ajax's greatest ever players, and insisted he will not be distracted by the praise that comes his way.

Getty Images

The 21 year-old has been one of Ajax's most impressive players in a campaign that has left them second in the Eredivisie after 13 games and he starred in a 3-0 victory away at NAC Breda.

That win came after De Jong's important contributions for Netherlands in its 2-0 win over France and a 2-2 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

Responding to comparisons with one of football's most revered creative players, De Jong told De Telegraaf: "I do not try to attract too much of it, and I focus on what I have to do.

"It's nice to hear of course, but I'm really far from Cruyff's level, and I will never be, so I do not have any illusions about that."

De Jong has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move away from Ajax, with Barcelona reportedly interested in a deal that would take him to Camp Nou along with 19 year-old defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Teenager De Ligt has built on his impressive campaign in 2017-2018 with a string of good performances at the back for club and country, and he has been tipped as a contender for the Golden Boy award that recognises European football's best players under the age of 21.

"I do not consider myself a golden boy, I am a normal boy. 

"Of course such a thing is nice, but I do not know if it will happen."

News Netherlands
Previous Barcelona confirms serious Rafinha injury
Read
Barcelona confirms serious Rafinha injury
Next Villa claims derby bragging rights over Birmingham
Read
Villa claims derby bragging rights over Birmingham