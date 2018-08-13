David Silva has opted to bring his Spain career to a close, announcing his international retirement with immediate effect.

Gracias, suerte y hasta siempre! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/mIM1k45pfg — David Silva (@21LVA) August 13, 2018

Silva's exploits with Spain have coincided with the most successful period in the country's history, winning the 2010 World Cup between back-to-back successes in the European Championship.

But, at 32 and coming off the back of a disappointing campaign at Russia 2018 where Spain was eliminated in the last 16 by the host nation.

After his son Mateo's premature birth at the end of 2017 left the newborn fighting for his life, Silva's family have been his primary focus since returning from Russia.

"Since the World Cup I have been concentrating 100 per cent on my son," Silva told the Mirror in a recent interview. "I'm returning to Manchester on Sunday and then I will start thinking about football again."

"I will talk to other people, maybe I will talk to Pep, but in the end it will be only my decision."

Silva has played 125 times for Spain, making him the sixth most-capped player in its history.