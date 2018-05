David Beckham's voice becomes the subject of ridicule in the latest Deadpool promotional teaser, the popular superhero turning up to the football superstar's house to apologise for making fun of Beckham's high-pitched chords in the original movie, which became a cult hit in 2016.

In the comical clip, Beckham refuses to let the larikin hero - played by Ryan Reynolds - in, finally relenting at the offer of world cup tickets.