Casillas extends Porto deal

Casillas was reportedly set to leave Estadio do Dragao after helping Porto to its first Primeira Liga title since 2012-2013 but the Portuguese champion announced a one-year extension for the 36-year-old.

Former Real Madrid keeper, World Cup and European Championship winner Casillas – who arrived from the Spanish capital in 2015 – made 20 league appearances this season as Porto dethroned Benfica.

"I am extremely happy to stay here for one more year. It's amazing to be linked to a fantastic club and city, both of which welcomed me from day one," said Casillas, who celebrates his 37th birthday on Sunday.

"There were rumours that I would leave, but I always intended to stay. Fortunately, I was able to do so, and I am happy for it.

"When I got to FC Porto, three years ago, the intention was to win the maximum number of titles possible. My arrival coincided with a less fortunate period for the club, but now that we got this important title, we need to enjoy it.

"And, at the same time, we need to start thinking of the coming season and the goal is to surpass what we did this year. We have the title in mind, as we have other national competitions, which are also important for a club as prestigious as is FC Porto."