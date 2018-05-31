UEFA Champions League
Football

Bolt 'chasing the dream' with Norwegian side

Olympic great Usain Bolt is still "chasing the dream", beginning training with Norwegian top-flight side Stromsgodset.

Getty Images

Bolt – a Manchester United fan – trained with Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund earlier this year.

The sprinting great, an eight-time Olympic champion, is not ready to give up on playing professional football just yet, starting a week of training with Stromsgodset.

Bolt, 31, posted photos of training on Instagram, writing: "Chasing the Dream", and on Twitter.

 

Chasing the Dream @stromsgodsetfotball @puma #AnythingPossible

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on

Peter Stoger, the coach of Dortmund when Bolt trained with the club, said the Jamaican had "a lot of work to do" to play at the top level.

Stromsgodset have won three of their first 12 league games of the season, sitting 12th in the 16-team Eliteserien.

News
Previous Messi scores three as Higuain struggles against Ha
Read
Messi scores three as Higuain struggles against Hati
Next