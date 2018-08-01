beIN SPORTS expands content offering on Fetch

Fetch today announced the addition of a new beIN SPORTS Pack with all three beIN SPORTS channels. Fetch customers can subscribe for $19.99 per month, with a special introductory offer of $14.95 per month available from today until 30 September.

The new pack provides Fetch subscribers with unrivalled access to premium football from around the world, along with international test rugby and WTA tennis.

The beIN SPORTS channels will be broadcast in HD with no requirement for subscribers to have any pre-requisite channel packs.

Fetch Subscribers will have access to beIN SPORTS’ full comprehensive line up of premium sports, including:

Serie A, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, EFL Championship, Carabao Cup and much more.

beIN SPORTS' International Test rugby offering includes: Wallabies and All Blacks November tests and the Six Nations, while the stars of mens' and womens' Tennis are on show in the WTA Tour, Davis Cup and Fed Cup.