Barton takes the reigns at Fleetwood Town

The former Burnley, Newcastle United and Manchester City midfielder takes charge from 3 June, the day after his suspension for breaching betting regulations comes to an end.

Barton was handed an 18-month ban from all football activity in April 2017 by the Football Association after placing more than 1,000 bets over a 10-year period, though it was later cut to 13 months on appeal.

The 35-year-old will replace John Sheridan, who has steered Fleetwood out of the relegation zone since taking charge on a short-term deal in February.

"I'm very excited by the challenge and the project at Fleetwood Town," Barton said in a statement released by the club.

"It's a club I've known for a long time, and a chairman I already have a very good relationship with.

"My first job in management was always going to be a big decision for me and I'm delighted with the opportunity ahead, I'm joining a club with big ambitions. I'm looking forward to getting started on June 2."

Barton's impending arrival at Highbury Stadium is a major coup for the third-tier club, according to chairman Andy Pilley.

"Joey not only brings a host of experience and profile, but I also feel he has the potential to become one of the best in the new generation of coaches," he said.

"He's someone I've known for a number of years and I'm convinced he's ready to make the step into management, and that he will be a huge success."