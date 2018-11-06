Arzani to miss Asian Cup after ACL operation

Arzani, 19, suffered the knee injury after coming on for his Celtic debut against Dundee last week.

Arguably Australia's brightest young talent, Arzani confirmed he would be sidelined until next season, ruling him out of his nation's Asian Cup title defence early next year.

"Thank you to everyone who has taken the time out of their day to show support and love," Arzani wrote on Instagram.

"I'm trying my best to reply to everyone but please understand this is also a very tough time for me as I received the bad news today that I will indeed need an ACL op ruling me out until next season.

"Apologies to the Celtic fans for my 20 minute cameo. This is however the beginning of my journey and I promise to be back better than ever. Day [one on the] road to recovery starts now."

Arzani is on a two-year loan deal at Celtic from Manchester City, who secured the attacker from their sister club in Melbourne.

Australia will face Syria, Palestine and Jordan in Group B of the Asian Cup.