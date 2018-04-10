April foe's day caps off mammoth week on beIN

Watch the Ruhr, Old Firm and Rome derbies LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals will be followed by the Ruhr, Old Firm and Rome derby all LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

1) Ruhr Derby – Schalke v Dortmund

Broadcast details:

Sunday 15 April from 11.30pm AEST LIVE on beIN 3 & CONNECT

What’s on the line:

Bayern Munich has already sewn up its sixth-straight Bundesliga title, leaving Ruhr rivals Borussia Dortmund and Schalke in a fight for a second-placed finish.

2) Old Firm Derby – Celtic v Rangers

Broadcast details:

Sunday 15 April from 11.30pm AEST LIVE on beIN 2 & CONNECT

What’s on the line:

A rivalry spanning 128 years, the Old Firm has evolved into one of the biggest derbies in world football.

The last time these two foes faced off, Australia star Tom Rogic stole the show with a stunner for Celtic. Another moment of magic could be enough to cement a starting spot for the creative midfielder at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

3) Derby della Capitale – Lazio v Roma

Broadcast details:

Monday 16 April from 4.45am AEST LIVE on beIN 3 & CONNECT

What’s on the line:

Beyond the historic animosity between these two old foes, the race for UEFA Champions League qualification ups the stakes in this hotly contested derby.

Lazio will be desperate to avenge it's 2-1 defeat in the pair's last encounter in November.

Fourth placed Roma only trails Lazio on goal difference, with both sides desperate to pick up three points with Inter Milan in close pursuit for a spot in the top four.