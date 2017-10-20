A-League star sheds light on early Messi days

Riera joined Barcelona as a 10 year-old and climbed the ranks of the club's famous La Masia youth academy where he met Lionel Messi, and the 31 year-old admits he underestimated the five-time FIFA Ballon d'Or winner at the time.

"In the past, I spent three years with Messi in the under 19s and then the second team and the first team, we went up and down. He was also my roommate so we spent a lot of time together," Riera told Goal.

"If someone told me at that time that Messi would one day be the best player in the world, possibly ever, it would’ve been a surprise, we would’ve laughed and said it was false."

Oriol Riera habla del día que marcó su vida y la de Leo Messi pic.twitter.com/Io9xzUypdX — FC Barcelona (@Net_FCBarcelona) December 9, 2016

"We knew that Messi would be a player in the first-team and a good player, but not like this. In that moment, it was impossible to believe it."

One year apart in age, Riera and Messi struck up a friendship during their time together at Barcelona.

"We spoke about a lot of things, a lot of it about girls because at that time, I was 17 and Messi was 16 and we liked to talk about that.

"He had two characters: off the field he was very calm, very quiet, he doesn’t like talking too much. On the field, he was different, he was the best player, had the ability to get the ball, hold the ball and had all the skills."