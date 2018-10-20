Edinburgh outclasses troubled Toulon

A week on from a surprise defeat to Newcastle Falcons, Top 14 heavyweight Toulon was outclassed at Murrayfield as director of rugby Richard Cockerill enjoyed a resounding win against his former employer.

Powerful Fijian flanker Viliame Mata impressed for the hosts, while Ben Toolis, Henry Pyrgos, Stuart McInally and Chris Dean all scored tries, and Jaco van der Walt added 18 points with the boot.

Edinburgh consequently rebounded from last week's loss to Montpellier, which plays Newcastle on Monday (AEDT), while Toulon has just a solitary point.

Wasps, without Christian Wade in its squad amid reports he is to leave the club to try his hand in the NFL, produced a stirring second-half comeback to draw 35-35 against Bath.

It looked as though Bath would rebound from an opening-round loss to Toulouse — a match notable for Freddie Burns's comical late clanger and some controversial officiating — when Joe Cokanasiga, Max Wright and Semesa Rokoduguni helped the visitors to a 21-7 half-time lead.

Wasps turned the match on its head when Joe Simpson, Zurab Zhvania and Ashley Johnson scored converted tries in a 10-minute salvo, only for scores from Charlie Ewels and Francois Louw to put Bath back in front.

A converted score from Thomas Young, son of Wasps boss Dai, pulled the hosts level 10 minutes from time, before Alex Davies missed a late penalty that would have won the game for Bath.

Racing 92, last season's runner-up, impressed with a 44-12 rout of Ulster in Pool 4. Juan Imhoff, Teddy Thomas and Simon Zebo scored in the second half, after Teddy Iribaren and Wenceslas Lauret crossed in the opening 40 minutes.

Danny Cipriani was shown a red card for a high tackle on Rory Scannell as Gloucester went down 36-22 at Munster, which earned a bonus point, in a match that saw the host finish with 13 men after Sammy Arnold and Stephen Archer went into the sin-bin.

Top 14 champion Castres defeated Exeter Chiefs 29-25 in Pool 2's other fixture despite Maama Vaipulu's first-half red card, and in Pool 3 Maro Itoje, Sean Maitland, Brad Barritt and Alex Lewington scored in Saracens's 29-10 beating of Lyon.