The striker returned to his boyhood team in January, signing a contract that contained a clause allowing both parties to "assess the situation" at the end of the season.

Feyenoord announced on Wednesday (AEST) that the 34-year-old has agreed to continue his second spell at De Kuip for at least another year.

"Robin van Persie has agreed to add one more season to his playing career at De Kuip," a club statement confirmed.

"The club recently made it known through technical director Martin van Geel, head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst and others that Feyenoord wanted to keep hold of the striker. The 34-year-old has now said that would like to play for one more season."

The former Manchester United and Arsenal star scored five times in four Eredivisie starts in 2017-2018, helping Feyenoord to a fourth-place finish.