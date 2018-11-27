Leeds United took advantage of slip-ups from Middlesbrough and leader Norwich City to move within touching distance of the top of the Championship.

Stuart Dallas scored the only goal of the game as Marcelo Bielsa's men moved up into second with a win over Reading, which saw a late penalty saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell, while Boro and Norwich drew at Preston North End and Hull City respectively.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United came out on top in a five-goal thriller against Brentford, and QPR rescued a late draw at Rotherham United.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday overcame struggling Bolton Wanderers 1-0.