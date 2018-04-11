Nuno Espirito Santo's side picked up a 28th league win of the season after Neves found the top corner of Scott Carson's goal from long distance, unleashing an unstoppable volley after tee-ing up the ball for himself from a cleared corner.

Neves' sixth goal of the campaign came after Diogo Jota had broken the deadlock at Molineux, the winger lifting the ball over Carson after collecting a sublime pass from Willy Boly.

Derby offered little in response as the Rams, which had won the previous two, saw their play-off hopes suffer a blow against the runaway league leader.

Gary Rowett's men remain in fifth but are level on points with Millwall beneath them, while three other sides are within a win of catching them in the closing weeks.

Being caught is not something Wolves are likely to have to worry about as this victory moves them 11 points clear of Fulham in second with four games to play, although Cardiff City is only a further point back and has a game in hand.

That is unlikely to delay Wolves' ascension to the top flight, and they could seal promotion with victory over Birmingham City at the weekend.