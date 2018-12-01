Hernandez struck eight minutes from time after a moment to forget for Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson, settling a feisty all-Yorkshire affair.

Billy Sharp spurned the host's best chance of the first half, heading into the turf and over the bar from close range, although his fellow Sheffield United forward David McGoldrick was fortunate a stamping challenge on Mateusz Klich went unpunished.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell endured some nervy moments in the Leeds goal but opposite number Henderson erred decisively when he touched John Egan's overhit backpass straight to Jack Clarke, who picked out Hernandez to sidefoot into an unguarded net.

There was still time for Sheffield United substitute Conor Washington to hook a shot against the crossbar in stoppage time but Leeds held on.