Aston Villa sinks Leeds to book play-off spot

Lewis Grabban scored the only goal at Villa Park as Steve Bruce's team moved to within two points of the automatic promotion places and established an unassailable cushion over seventh-place Middlesbrough.

Grabban headed Villa into the lead in the 29th minute, directing a finely floated left-wing centre from Jack Grealish back across goal to beat Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The visitors fought back after the interval but Paul Heckingbottom's men could not find a way to beat Villa keeper Sam Johnstone, who kept a clean sheet in a home win for the third time in succession.