10-man Fulham secures Premier League return

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Aston Villa 0-1 Fulham

Tom Cairney's first-half goal was enough to send Slavisa Jokanovic's side back into the top flight, four years on from its relegation, despite Denis Odoi being sent off with 20 minutes remaining.

Just five points separated these teams in the 2017-2018 table and there was little to split them during a fiercely competitive clash at Wembley, in which in-form Jack Grealish and Ryan Fredericks were both fortunate to escape red cards.

Cairney's strike deservedly gave Fulham the lead, the midfielder combining with rising star Ryan Sessegnon before finishing with aplomb, and Aleksandar Mitrovic could have doubled the advantage with chances either side of half-time.

Villa improved after the break and was unsurprisingly dominant after Odoi's dismissal for a second yellow card, but Steve Bruce's side created little to worry Marcus Bettinelli in the Fulham goal despite its man advantage.

Fulham, which is set for a windfall of close to $300 million as a result of this win, can now prepare for a return to the riches of the Premier League, along with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City, while Villa must prepare for a third-straight season in the second tier.