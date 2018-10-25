West Brom thumped, Leeds back on top

Watch the EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Frank Lampard's side is now level on points with West Brom, two behind leaders Leeds, who beat Ipswich Town 2-0 at Elland Road.

Preston North End came off better in a seven-goal thriller against Brentford, while Nottingham Forest saw off Bolton Wanderers.

Elsewhere, Famara Diedhiou's stoppage-time goal earned Bristol City a 1-0 win over struggling Hull City.

Having beaten joint-leaders Sheffield United in their last outing, Derby stunned West Brom in style.

Jay Rodriguez's early error enabled Jack Marriott to set Derby on their way, and Lampard's side did not look back – Tom Lawrence, Harry Wilson and Scott Malone having them 4-0 up by the 71st minute.

Sam Johnstone had to be in fine form to spare Darren Moore's team further humiliation, pulling off top saves to deny Tom Huddlestone and Jayden Bogle.

Rodriguez atoned somewhat for his mistake with a neat finish late on, but it was a mere consolation as the Baggies slumped to a second straight defeat.

Leeds took advantage of West Brom's humiliating defeat to return to winning ways – and the top of the league – with a routine victory over lowly Ipswich.

A run of just one win in five Championship games had seen Marcelo Bielsa's side drop to fifth, but there was little doubting the Whites from the moment Kemar Roofe headed in their opener.

Liam Cooper's stunner at the culmination of a well-worked set-piece put Leeds in complete control, and only the woodwork prevented Ezgjan Alioski adding further gloss.

The victory moves Leeds level on points with both Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, with Bielsa's side top courtesy of goal difference.