Terry to leave Aston Villa after play-off agony

Former Chelsea and England star John Terry is leaving Aston Villa after the club failed to earn promotion to the Premier League.

John Terry will leave Aston Villa after just one season after the club was unable to gain promotion from the Championship.

"John is a true leader and was everything and more that we hoped," an Aston Villa statement read. "Hugely popular and influential in the dressing room, he played a real captain’s role in creating the incredible bond the players shared with our supporters, and vice-versa.

"We hope he looks back on his time with Villa fondly and we wish him the very best as his career moves forward."

