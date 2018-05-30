Terry to leave Aston Villa after play-off agony

John Terry will leave Aston Villa after just one season after the club was unable to gain promotion from the Championship.

Been a pleasure to play along side you JT. All the best for the future pic.twitter.com/3KJwGlhyY7 — Ahmed Elmohamady (@Elmo_27) May 30, 2018

"John is a true leader and was everything and more that we hoped," an Aston Villa statement read. "Hugely popular and influential in the dressing room, he played a real captain’s role in creating the incredible bond the players shared with our supporters, and vice-versa.

"We hope he looks back on his time with Villa fondly and we wish him the very best as his career moves forward."