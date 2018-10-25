Struggling Ipswich Town sacks Hurst

Watch ever round of the 2018-2019 EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Former Shrewsbury Town boss Hurst was dismissed on Thursday after Ipswich lost 2-0 at leaders Leeds United a day earlier.

Ipswich are four points adrift of safety having won only one league match during Hurst's five-month reign, with assistant Chris Doig also departing.

"I have decided that it is in the best interests of the football club that we appoint a new manager to take us forward," owner Marcus Evans told Ipswich's official website.

"I would like to thank Paul and Chris for their efforts and we wish them well for the future but after 14 matches we find ourselves bottom of the Championship and with only one win this season.

"Paul's arrival here in the summer was welcomed by us all and we worked tirelessly to support him fully with his plans for player recruitment, training methodology and backroom staff.

"But unfortunately those plans haven't turned into positive results, which is why I have had to take this decision."

Bryan Klug has been placed in temporary charge of the Tractor Boys and will lead them for Saturday's visit to Millwall.

Former Norwich City boss Paul Lambert is reportedly among the contenders to replace Hurst at Portman Road.