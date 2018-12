Bolton's fightback from two goals down looked to have been enough to help Leeds United, which beat QPR, move into pole position, but Pukki was on hand to seal a last-gasp win.

Middlesbrough failed to return to winning ways as it was held to a draw by Blackburn Rovers, while Derby County moved into third place by beating Wigan Athletic.

Swansea City, meanwhile, survived a scare from Brentford as it ended a three-match losing streak with a 3-2 victory.