Gibson to leave Sunderland after suspension

Getty Images

Darron Gibson is to leave Sunderland "by mutual consent", the Championship club has announced.

 

Republic Of Ireland midfielder Gibson, who joined Sunderland from Everton in January 2017, was suspended by the club on 19 March (AEDT) after being charged with drink-driving.

Gibson has not played for Chris Coleman's side since 2 January (AEDT) because of injury, and the former Manchester United man's contract was due to expire at the end of the campaign.

A statement on Sunderland's official website read: "Following the conclusion of his recent suspension, Darron Gibson will leave Sunderland AFC by mutual consent."

Gibson is due to appear in court on 18  April (AEST).

