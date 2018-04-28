Championship wrap: Cardiff reclaims second spot

Fulham had put the pressure on the Bluebirds by beating Sunderland on Saturday (AEST), but Neil Warnock's side reclaimed second place in the Championship at KCOM Stadium and hold a one-point advantage ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough locked up a play-off berth, while Barnsley and Burton Albion celebrated huge victories in the relegation battle, meaning five teams remain at risk of joining Sunderland in being demoted.

MORRISON DOUBLE KEEPS CARDIFF IN POLE POSITION

Champion Wolverhampton Wanderers, which was held to a goalless draw by Sheffield Wednesday at Molineux, is already up and Cardiff remains in control of its own destiny.

Sean Morrison was the unlikely hero on Sunday (AEST), the centre-back heading in the opener and rounding off a counter-attack with 10 minutes to go.

Lewis Grabban rescued a point for Aston Villa in their 1-1 draw against Derby County, but Fulham's win on Saturday (AEST) means Steve Bruce's side has to settle for a play-off position.

BORO JOINS THE LOTTERY

Derby County's draw means it is part of a three-way battle for the remaining play-off spot with Preston North End and Millwall, the former ending Sheffield United's top-six chances with a 1-0 win.

Millwall had a great chance to boost its own prospects at Riverside Stadium, but Middlesbrough earned the points thanks to goals from Britt Assombalonga and Jonny Howson to book its place in the end-of-season lottery.

TRAP DOOR STILL LOOMS FOR FIVE

Burton Albion consigned Sunderland to the drop last week, and gave its survival hopes a further shot in the arm with a crucial 2-0 win over fellow struggler Bolton Wanderers, Hope Akpan and Lucas Akins scoring the goals.

Barnsley moved out of the bottom three courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Brentford, which saw its play-off chances extinguished, with Kieffer Moore and Oli McBurnie doing the damage.

Reading was battered 4-0 at home to Ipswich Town and Birmingham City fell 3-1 at Queens Park Rangers, meaning both losing sides could yet face League One football next term.

Elsewhere, Norwich City defeated Leeds United 2-1 and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw with Bristol City, whose slim play-off prospects officially came to an end.