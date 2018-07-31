LaLiga
EFL Championship

Bamford seals Leeds United switch

Patrick Bamford has left Middlesbrough to join Championship rival Leeds United on a four-year deal.

Getty Images

WATCH Leeds United v Stoke City LIVE on beIN SPORTS, Monday from 1.30am AEST

 

Leeds United completed the signing of Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough in a deal that could reportedly reach £10million.

THE CHAMPIONSHIP IS BACK LIVE ON beIN SPORTS

 

The former Chelsea forward has agreed a four-year contract to join Marcelo Bielsa's side ahead of the 2018-2019 campaign.

Bamford scored 11 goals in the Championship last season, having netted only once in eight appearances for Middlesbrough in the Premier League in 2016-2017.

The 24 year-old could make his Leeds debut in Monday's (AEST) league game at home to Stoke City.

News Leeds United Football
Previous Bumper EFL Championship season preview
Read
Bumper EFL Championship season preview
Next