Bamford seals Leeds United switch

Leeds United completed the signing of Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough in a deal that could reportedly reach £10million.
The former Chelsea forward has agreed a four-year contract to join Marcelo Bielsa's side ahead of the 2018-2019 campaign.
Bamford scored 11 goals in the Championship last season, having netted only once in eight appearances for Middlesbrough in the Premier League in 2016-2017.
The 24 year-old could make his Leeds debut in Monday's (AEST) league game at home to Stoke City.