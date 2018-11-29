Abraham bags four in 10-goal thriller

Forest's Joe Lolley scored the pick of the bunch in an incredible encounter at Villa Park, where the clash swung back in the hosts' favour when Tobias Figueiredo saw red.

Abraham would have been forgiven for thinking that four goals against Nottingham Forest should have proved enough to claim the points at Villa Park, but that was not to be the case.

The Chelsea loanee scored a first-half hat-trick to ensure Dean Smith's side went in on level terms at half-time, with Forest leading 2-0 and then 3-2 thanks to efforts from Lewis Grabban, Joao Carvalho and Matthew Cash.

Lolley's thunderbolt put Forest ahead six minutes after the restart, but Abraham capitalised on Figueiredo's sending off to restore parity once more before Anwar El Ghazi put Villa ahead for the first time.

It could not hold on, though – Grabban punishing the club he played for in the second half of last season when he nudged in from close range with eight minutes to play, moving Forest into the top six.

Scores four times. Draws the game.



Meanwhile, West Brom continued its fine run to move within three points of leader Norwich City, while Derby County's inconsistent form continued at Stoke City.

Three goals in the space of nine second-half minutes saw Bristol City overcome lowly Ipswich Town and, elsewhere, there were wins for Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City over Blackburn Rovers and Millwall respectively.