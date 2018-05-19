Frankfurt stuns Bayern in Pokal thriller

DFB-Pokal Final: Bayern Munich 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Veteran boss Heynckes won the treble before departing last time in 2013, but Kovac himself ensured that his Bayern reign will begin with the Bundesliga champion holding just one trophy, his side aided by a questionable late call from the referee.

Ante Rebic netted early in the first half and then struck again on the counter-attack eight minutes from time, after Robert Lewandowski had drawn Bayern level and before the drama escalated in stoppage-time.

Frankfurt had ridden its luck to reach the closing stages still in a position to win the game and then, having seen VAR (video assistant referee) rule in its favour for Rebic's second, had referee Felix Zwayer to thank as he opted against awarding a Bayern penalty.

Kovac's men countered and sealed victory through Mijat Gacinovic, but the nature of the defeat will leave an especially bitter taste for Bayern and Heynckes.

Having ended the Bundesliga season with its title celebrations dampened by a home humbling at the hands of Stuttgart, the German champion heads into the off-season, and Heynckes into the sunset, on a real downer.