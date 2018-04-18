Frankfurt seals cup final showdown against Bayern

Watch the DFB Pokal final LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Kovac will take over the Bavarian giant at the end of the season but not before facing off against them in what will be his last game in charge of Frankfurt on 20 May.

They will face an ominous task against Jupp Heynckes' side, who booked their place in the final with a crushing 6-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday (AEST).

A closely-fought game looked to be heading for extra-time when Luka Jovic met Jonathan de Guzman's corner in the 74th minute with an acrobatic back heel into the far corner of the net.

Until then Schalke had looked more likely to find a winner, with Guido Burgstaller and Yevhen Konoplyanka both denied by excellent saves from Lukas Hradecky.

Substitute Gelson Fernandes received a straight red card after 81 minutes – just three minutes after coming off the bench.

And Franco Di Santo was denied an equaliser for handball deep into injury time, as the visitor held on to set up an eye-catching final against the Bundesliga champion.