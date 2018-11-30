Boca, River to appeal CONMEBOL decision

Boca Juniors announced it will appeal CONMEBOL's decision not to award it the Copa Libertadores title.

Boca want to be crowned champion after its bus was attacked on the way to the second leg of their highly anticipated final against rival River Plate at El Monumental, leading to the clash being postponed.

However, that was thrown out by the Disciplinary Tribunal on Thursday, with River forced to play two CONMEBOL-organised games behind closed doors and fined $400,000.

But after the announcement the second leg was set for Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu on 10 December, Boca said it would appeal.

"Following the decisions of the Disciplinary Court of CONMEBOL, Boca Juniors informs that it does not share the arguments of it and considers them clearly contrary to the regulations and jurisprudential precedents, for which the corresponding appeals will be filed before the Chamber of Appeals of CONMEBOL and, eventually, before the Court of Arbitration for Sport," a club statement read.

Meanwhile, Boca's fierce rival River Plate is appealing the punishments handed to is by CONMEBOL, including the decision to move the Copa Libertadores final second leg to Madrid.

River was also fined $400,000 and ordered to play two CONMEBOL-organised games behind closed doors.

"Club Atletico River Plate informs that it will make the legal proposals and the pertinent appeals in relation to the decisions of the South American Football Confederation [CONMEBOL] and its Disciplinary Court, in relation to the change of venue arranged on the final match of the Copa Libertadores 2018, the economic sanction and the prohibition to dispute with audience two official parties organised by CONMEBOL," a River statement read on Thursday.

Boca and River drew 2-2 in the first leg, with the second match already postponed twice.