Two first half goals from Samuel Saiz and Patrick Bamford propelled Leeds United to a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Bolton.
Marcelo Bielsa's Championship pace-setter has scored seven goals in its opening two league wins and that swashbuckling form looked set to continue when Bamford and the impressive Saiz both scored within 10 frantic first half minutes of each other to put the home side firmly in control of the match.
Bolton managed to whether the onslaught, pegging one back midway through the second period, but Leeds held on to begin their Cup campaign with a win.
Other Carabao Cup results:
Nottingham Forest 1-1 (AET 10-9 pens) Bury
Blackpool 3-1 Barnsley
Bristol City 0-1 Plymouth Argyle
Cambridge United 1-4 Newport County
Carlisle United 1-5 Blackburn Rovers
Cheltenham Town 2-2 (AET 6-5 pens) Colchester United
Crewe Alexandria 1-1 (AET 3-4 pens) Fleetwood Town
Exeter City 1-1 (AET 4-2 pens) Ipswich Town
Grimsby Town 0-2 Rochdale
Macclesfield 1-1 (AET 4-2 pens) Bradford City
Mansfield Town 6-1 Accrington Stanley
Middlesbrough 3-3 Notts County
Millwall 0-0 Gillingham
Milton Keynes Dons 3-0 Charlton Athletic
Norwich City 3-1 Stevenage
Oldham Athletic 0-2 Derby County
Oxford United 2-0 Coventry City
Port Vale 0-4 Lincoln City
Portsmouth 1-2 AFC Wimbledon
QPR 2-0 Peterboroough United
Rotherham United 3-1 Wigan Athletic
Scunthorpe 1-2 Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United 1-1 (AET 4-5 pens) Hull City
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Burton Albion
Southend United 2-4 Brentford
Swindon Town 0-1 Forest Green Rovers
Tranmere Rovers 1-3 Walsall
Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 (AET 7-6 pens) Northampton Town
Yeovil Town 0-1 Aston Villa
Reading 2-0 Birmingham City
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Luton Town