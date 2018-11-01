Carabao Cup tie between Leicester and Southampton rearranged

Shortly after Leicester's 1-1 draw at home to West Ham on, Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter took off from the centre circle at about 20:30 local time and crashed in the King Power Stadium's car park.

Leicester confirmed on that all five individuals on board died in the crash, with Srivaddhanaprabha – who many considered the mastermind of the club's shock Premier League triumph in 2015-16 – among them.

Tributes have poured in ever since, while the visit of Saints in the Carabao Cup was postponed as a mark of respect.

The match will now go ahead on 28 November, and the victor will host defending champion Manchester City in the last eight, the Premier League leader having defeated Leicester at the same stage last season.