KCCA shocks Al Ahly, holder Wydad gets first win

Al Ahly was beaten 2-0 by Kampala City Council Authority in the shock of the second round of matches so far of the 2018 CAF Champions League.

The eight-time tournament winner was beaten in Uganda thanks to goals from Ibrahim Saddam Juma and Timothy Awanyi.

ES Tunis moved to the top of Group A, meanwhile, with a convincing 4-1 win over Township Rollers in Rades, in which Anice Badri scored twice and set up another.

Defending champion Wydad Casablanca got its first win of the campaign with a 3-0 victory at home to Togo Port, while TP Mazembe won 2-0 at Difaa El Jadida thanks to two goals in four second-half minutes.

Felix Badenhorst secured a 1-0 win for Mbabane Swallows over Primeiro de Agosto, and ES Setif suffered a 1-0 defeat to Algerian rival MC Alger thanks to an 89th-minute winner from Amir Karaoui.