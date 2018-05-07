Ribery signs new deal with Bayern Munich

French winger Ribery, who had made no secret of his desire to remain at the Allianz Arena, will spend a 12th season with the Bundesliga champion after penning a one-year deal.

🇫🇷 @FranckRibery is staying at @FCBayernEN for another year ✍️



And that means more of this 💥 pic.twitter.com/qv3ow52i2D — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 7, 2018

Ribery missed two months of the season with a knee injury but has returned to play a pivotal role in helping Bayern retain its title.

The 35 year-old has won the league in Germany eight times since joining Bayern from Marseille in 2007, while he also helped the club to UEFA Champions League glory in 2013, when it defeated domestic rival Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

Bayern will look to complete a domestic double when it takes on Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal final on 19 May.