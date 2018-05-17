Origi stars as Wolfsburg pounces on uneven Kiel

Belgian striker Divock Origi made his most important contribution since joining Wolfsburg on loan from Liverpool in August, with a goal and an assist in his team's 3-1 first leg win over third-placed 2.Bundesliga club Holstein Kiel.

FULL TIME! The Wolves take a two-goal advantage into Monday's second leg. Well played, boys! 👏🐺#vflwolfsburg #WOBKSV | 3-1 pic.twitter.com/yhH8ggi20y — VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) May 17, 2018

The 23 year-old, whose size and strength made him a constant handful for the visiting club, pounced on a loose ball in the 13th-minute to give his side the lead.

Kiel forward Kingsley Schindler finished off some fine build-up play just after the half hour mark to level the scores and provide his team with a vital 'away' goal, but highly-rated Croatian teenager hit straight back for the host side with a world class volleyed finish across the face of Kiel 'keeper Kenneth Kronholm's goal to give Wolfsburg the advantage at half-time.

Midway through a free-flowing second half, Origi used his frame to hold off two defenders, before finding Yunus Malli with a scything through-ball, the Turkey midfielder making no mistake to round Kronholm and provide his team with a two-goal cushion ahead of the second leg in kiel on Tuesday (AEST).