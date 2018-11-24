Missed the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Defeat to Borussia Dortmund before the international break had added to speculation over Kovac's future and the Bayern boss will come under increasing scrutiny after his side threw away a 3-1 lead against its lowly opponent.
Bayern looked set for a routine win when Niklas Sule and Thomas Muller scored in the space of three first-half minutes, but Fortuna clawed their way back into the game after 44 minutes through Lukebakio.
Muller restored Bayern's two-goal advantage shortly before the hour, but Lukebakio had the final say, scoring breakaway goals in the 77th minute and three minutes into stoppage time to seal a superb point for his side.