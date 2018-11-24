Defeat to Borussia Dortmund before the international break had added to speculation over Kovac's future and the Bayern boss will come under increasing scrutiny after his side threw away a 3-1 lead against its lowly opponent.

Bayern looked set for a routine win when Niklas Sule and Thomas Muller scored in the space of three first-half minutes, but Fortuna clawed their way back into the game after 44 minutes through Lukebakio.

Muller restored Bayern's two-goal advantage shortly before the hour, but Lukebakio had the final say, scoring breakaway goals in the 77th minute and three minutes into stoppage time to seal a superb point for his side.