Lewandowski, Kimmich and Ulreich key to title

2 – This is just the second time in Bundesliga history — and first in 24 years — that a team has gone on to win the title having previously sacked its manager during the season.

28 – It is Bayern's 28th German league title, 27 of which have come since the Bundesliga was founded in 1963.

26– Robert Lewandowski has arguably been the vital element for Bayern this season, scoring 26 times in the Bundesliga. Bayern's next top scorer is Thomas Muller with seven.

10 – Joshua Kimmich has enjoyed another fine season for the Bavarian side and has been its joint-most productive player with 10 assists, while he has also created 49 chances.

2160 – Manuel Neuer's injury problems have troubled Bayern over the past year, but Sven Ulreich has been a beneficiary of that. As such, he has played more minutes, 2160, than any other player at the club this term.

10 – The win over Augsburg that secured the title was Bayern's 23rd of the league season. Its longest streak of successive victories was 10, starting with a 3-1 win against Hannover on 3 December (AEDT), with the most recent on that run coming at Wolfsburg on 18 February (AEDT).

8 - Franck Ribery has joined Oliver Kahn, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm on a record eight Bundesliga title wins.