The faltering champion had failed to register a league victory in November but duly welcomed the opportunity to face Bremen, a side it has dominated in the recent past.

Gnabry broke the deadlock with a volleyed finish and while Yuya Osako's header drew the host level, the former struck again in fortunate circumstances to give Bayern a 16th straight Bundesliga victory over its opponent.

Bremen pressed late on for a second equaliser before the dismissal of Niklas Moisander in stoppage time, the defender picking up a second yellow card for a blatant body-check on Robert Lewandowski.

The result, coming after it secured a place in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages on Wednesday (AEDT), completed a good week for under-pressure boss Niko Kovac, who received backing from his bosses prior to the trip to the Weser-Stadion.