Bayern battles back against relegated Cologne

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: FC Koln 1-2 Bayern Munich

There was nothing riding on the RheinEnergieStadion clash, Cologne's drop from the Bundesliga confirmed last week, while Bayern has been champion since 8 April (AEST).

Cologne took the lead as Bayern made a low-tempo start despite Jupp Heynckes naming a strong team in the wake of its midweek UEFA Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

Niklas Sule was unfortunate to turn a Christian Clemens cross beyond Sven Ulreich, the defender's third own-goal of the season levelling the Bundesliga record.

But Bayern improved radically after the interval, with Rafinha and Thomas Muller combining twice to set up James Rodriguez and then Robert Lewandowski for simple close-range finishes, with Corentin Tolisso's header wrapping up the points.

Victory was an early birthday present for Heynckes, the veteran coach turning 73 next week, as he took charge of Bayern for an away league game for the final time, while his opposite number Stefan Ruthenbeck was dismissed late on.