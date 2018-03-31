Tuchel already signed with another club

Rummenigge has confirmed the Bundesliga leader will name Jupp Heynckes' successor by the end of April, but Tuchel is not going to be the name it announces.

Heynckes stepped into the breach in October after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked because of an indifferent start to the campaign, his reign ending after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

Veteran coach Heynckes, who is in his fourth spell at Bayern, has steadied the ship and put Bayern one win away from a sixth successive title.

A 6-0 thrashing of Dortmund on Sunday (AEST) means victory over Augsburg next weekend will secure top spot with five games to play.

Heynckes's deal was always due to expire at the end of the campaign with a host of names — Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann and Jurgen Klopp among them — reportedly in the frame.

Bayern fans will not have to wait long to find out who will take the team forward, with Rummenigge saying an announcement is imminent.

"I'm working on the basis that we'll present our new coach by the end of April at the latest," he said.

"But there's no rush, we're quite relaxed. We've already hired coaches just a few days before the start of training. The credential is: we want a German-speaking coach, and that's how it'll be."

It will not be Tuchel, though, after Rummenigge revealed the former Dortmund coach has already agreed a deal with an unnamed club.

He added: "Our sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, has held talks with coaches — that's his job — and among them was Tuchel.

"Last Friday, Thomas Tuchel told us that he's signed with another club. One has to accept that, but it's not a problem for us."

Tuchel has been linked with Premier League side Arsenal, despite current coach Arsene Wenger still having one year left on his contract and showing no signs of leaving.

Arsenal plays CSKA Moscow in the last eight of the UEFA Europa League on Friday (AEST), with victory in that tournament guaranteeing a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, something the Gunners are unlikely to manage on the merit of their Premier League position at the end of the season.

Watch the UEFA Europa League LIVE on beIN SPORTS