Thiago resumes Bayern Munich training

Thiago Alcantara returned to training with Bayern Munich's squad on Thursday as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

The Spain international has been sidelined since suffering a torn lateral collateral ligament and articular capsule in his right ankle in the DFB-Pokal win over Rodinghausen on 31 October.

Thiago took part in a session with the first team at Sabener Strasse alongside Kingsley Coman, who returned to the training pitches last week as he works back to full fitness after tearing ankle ligaments in August.

However, Bayern stressed there is no definitive return date for either player.

The Bundesliga champion, which beat Benfica 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, returns to domestic action on Sunday when it travels to Werder Bremen.

