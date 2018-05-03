Stoger lauds Gotze and Reus partnership

Both players have had a difficult few years due to injuries and fitness problems, but in recent weeks the pair have found consistency and regularly look a threat, particularly when working in tandem.

Gotze set Reus up for Dortmund's second in the 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on 22 April (AEST), before also playing a big role in the winger's opener against Werder Bremen.

They are each doing their chances of playing at the World Cup no harm and Stoger feels their respective qualities complement each other very well.

"The interaction between these two fits very well," Stoger told reporters at his pre-match news conference ahead of Sunday's (AEST) clash with Mainz. "They know each other; the way how they play football at the moment makes sense and it looks good as well.

"There are passes, runs and agreements which work at the moment, but they also gain from the boys around them who create space and who give them the opportunity to play these passes.

"There is a lot of movement in our offense at the moment."

Stoger has been the subject of recent speculation suggesting he will not have his contract – which expires at the end of the season – extended.

Dortmund is embroiled in a fight for UEFA Champions League football, which was the sole aim set for Stoger after his appointment in December.

"We talked about it a lot in past weeks," Stoger said. "I came here only for one reason; to help the club reach the Champions League.

"This is exactly the thing we are focused on right now and that focus we want to keep for the last two games.

"This is the only path we want to go on and the only thing that matters for us right now."